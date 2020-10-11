Spying suspect Lee Meng-Chu was detained in Shenzhen last year. Photo: CCTVSpying suspect Lee Meng-Chu was detained in Shenzhen last year. Photo: CCTV
Spying suspect Lee Meng-Chu was detained in Shenzhen last year. Photo: CCTV
China says it has foiled Taiwan spy plots and accuses suspect of backing Hong Kong protests

  • Report by state broadcaster CCTV says Lee Meng-chu, who was detained in Shenzhen last year, was a separatist who was caught with military intelligence
  • Tsai Ing-wen’s government is accused of encouraging ‘independence activities’ and ‘destroying peace and stability’

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:48pm, 11 Oct, 2020

