People in Vancouver call for China to release Michael Kovrig and his fellow Canadian detainee Michael Spavor, held for almost two years. Photo: ReutersPeople in Vancouver call for China to release Michael Kovrig and his fellow Canadian detainee Michael Spavor, held for almost two years. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Canadian Michael Kovrig, held by China since 2018, ‘relieved’ by visit

  • Kovrig unbroken despite months of extreme isolation and shocked to learn of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic, his wife says after ‘virtual’ access
  • Canada calls for end to ‘arbitrary detention’ of ex-diplomat and his compatriot Michael Spavor after first consular access since January

Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:20am, 12 Oct, 2020

