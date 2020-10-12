People in Vancouver call for China to release Michael Kovrig and his fellow Canadian detainee Michael Spavor, held for almost two years. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Michael Kovrig, held by China since 2018, ‘relieved’ by visit
- Kovrig unbroken despite months of extreme isolation and shocked to learn of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic, his wife says after ‘virtual’ access
- Canada calls for end to ‘arbitrary detention’ of ex-diplomat and his compatriot Michael Spavor after first consular access since January
Topic | Canada
People in Vancouver call for China to release Michael Kovrig and his fellow Canadian detainee Michael Spavor, held for almost two years. Photo: Reuters