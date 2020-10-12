China says the grant to Sri Lanka will be used for medical care, education and water supplies in rural areas. Photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka secures US$90 million grant from China amid ‘debt trap’ call
- Island’s president asks Beijing for help to disprove that Chinese-funded megaprojects involved impossible repayments
- Financial injection follows visit to Colombo last week by Politburo member Yang Jiechi
