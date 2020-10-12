A local politician plastered posters of the Taiwanese flag outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. Photo: TwitterA local politician plastered posters of the Taiwanese flag outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. Photo: Twitter
China warns Indian media not to call Taiwan a country. Internet reacts by calling it a country

  • Politicians and web users post messages of support for the island after the embassy warned journalists about their coverage of the Double Tenth holiday
  • Feelings were already running high amid a prolonged border stand-off and the message appears to have poured fuel on the fire

Updated: 6:17pm, 12 Oct, 2020

