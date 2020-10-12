Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left} waves with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen before a meeting at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Monday. Photo: AP
China and Cambodia seal free-trade deal, funding for ‘priority’ projects
- Beijing offers US$140 million in loans and grants for series of infrastructure schemes, including undersea cable link to Hong Kong
- Agreements follow suspension of Phnom Penh’s special trade preferences with the EU
