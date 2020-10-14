The Exim Bank of China has signed debt suspension agreements with 11 African countries. Photo: Imaginechina
Chinese bank signs debt suspension deals with 11 African countries
- Beijing says it will also waive interest-free loans due to mature by the end of 2020 for 15 African countries
- China has pushed for World Bank inclusion in DSSI but is meeting resistance from other World Bank/IMF members
Topic | China-Africa relations
