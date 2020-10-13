RM made the comments during an awards ceremony in the United States. Photo: Handout
Boy band BTS hit by Chinese nationalist backlash over Korean war comments
- Internet users react with fury after singer RM says group remembers shared “sacrifice” with US in conflict where China fought on opposite side
- Major brands including Samsung and Hyundai drop K-pop group from online adverts after it is accused of not considering Chinese people’s feelings
Topic | South Korea
