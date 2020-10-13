One of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPAOne of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPA
One of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPA
China /  Diplomacy

China threatens retaliation over US deals to supply Taiwan with arms

  • A spokesman for the foreign ministry says Beijing reserves the right to take ‘legitimate and necessary’ steps over the plans
  • Congress is considering proposals to supply the island with rockets, missiles and jet equipment and four more deals are in the pipeline

Topic |   Taiwan
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:26pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPAOne of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPA
One of the proposed deals would supply Taiwan with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE