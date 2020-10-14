The United Nations has accepted China and Russia into its human rights body despite complaints from some over the countries’ treatment of their own citizens. Photo: Shutterstock
China and Russia join UN’s human rights body as Saudi bid fails and watchdog calls it a ‘black day’
- Seats are allotted according to regional groups, and Russia ran unopposed, as did Cuba; China beat Saudi Arabia for its seat
- ‘Had there been additional candidates, China, Cuba and Russia might have lost too,’ said Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch
