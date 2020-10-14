MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump ‘plans more US arms sales to Taiwan including MQ-9 drones’
- White House notifies Congress of intention to sell weapons also including anti-ship and precision strike missiles, and a rocket system, reports say
- Chinese foreign ministry demands Washington cancel planned sales and cut military ties
