MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters
MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Donald Trump ‘plans more US arms sales to Taiwan including MQ-9 drones’

  • White House notifies Congress of intention to sell weapons also including anti-ship and precision strike missiles, and a rocket system, reports say
  • Chinese foreign ministry demands Washington cancel planned sales and cut military ties

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:35pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters
MQ-9 drones were among the weaponry the White House notified Congress it intends to sell to Taiwan, according to reports. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE