Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
China /  Diplomacy

US may sanction financial institutions doing business with those linked to Hong Kong crackdown

  • Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive, is one of nine people named in the US State Department’s report to Congress
  • The 10 ‘contributed to the failure of the government of China to meet its obligations under the Joint Declaration or the Basic Law’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:17am, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE