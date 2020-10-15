Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and nine others are named in the US government report. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
US may sanction financial institutions doing business with those linked to Hong Kong crackdown
- Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive, is one of nine people named in the US State Department’s report to Congress
- The 10 ‘contributed to the failure of the government of China to meet its obligations under the Joint Declaration or the Basic Law’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
