US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US government officials warned Nevada not to use Chinese Covid-19 tests

  • Homeland security department, citing state department guidance, signalled concerns over test kits offered to Nevada’s state task force, which declined them
  • United Arab Emirates had offered to donate US$20 million of kits, although Chinese firm BGI Group, which made them, denies knowledge of it

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:36pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE