US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
US government officials warned Nevada not to use Chinese Covid-19 tests
- Homeland security department, citing state department guidance, signalled concerns over test kits offered to Nevada’s state task force, which declined them
- United Arab Emirates had offered to donate US$20 million of kits, although Chinese firm BGI Group, which made them, denies knowledge of it
Topic | Coronavirus China
US officials have suggested BGI Group’s equipment could be a means of spying by the Chinese government. Photo: AFP