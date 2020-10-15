Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China, US space rivalry may heat up after Nasa’s Artemis Accords signed, analysts say

  • Legal framework for behaviour in space allows countries or private companies to extract lunar resources and create temporary ‘safety zones’
  • China and Russia are not signatories, and Chinese observers expect competition to intensify

Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:05pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Nations or private companies will be allowed to extract lunar resources and create temporary “safety zones” on the moon to “avoid harmful interference” under the Artemis Accords signed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE