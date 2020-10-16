The USS Ronald Reagan had previously conducted operations in the South China Sea in July and August. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
US aircraft carriers in South China Sea and why it angers Beijing
- USS Ronald Reagan has conducted operations in the sea for the third time in 2020
- The disputed waters have become a flashpoint for the intensifying US-China rivalry, raising concerns about the potential for a military clash
Topic | South China Sea
