Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo last week. Photo: AFP
China’s turns on the charm to get its belt and road plan back on track

  • Beijing’s diplomats are leading a global effort to breathe new life into the stalled multibillion-dollar scheme, but observers say revitalising it in a post-pandemic world will not be easy
  • China said in June that about 60 per cent of projects under the plan had been affected in some way by the global health crisis

Wendy Wu
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Oct, 2020

