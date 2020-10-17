Wang Yushu was 18 when he was ordered to northeast China as part of efforts to aid Kim Il-sung’s troops. Photo: Handout
How Korean war memories in China fuel desire to take Taiwan 70 years on
- Elderly Chinese war veterans remain bitter Mao’s plan to take the island back was interrupted
- The Chinese Communist Party used Taiwan issue as the main justification for taking part in the Korean war
Topic | Taiwan
Wang Yushu was 18 when he was ordered to northeast China as part of efforts to aid Kim Il-sung’s troops. Photo: Handout