How Korean war memories in China fuel desire to take Taiwan 70 years on

  • Elderly Chinese war veterans remain bitter Mao’s plan to take the island back was interrupted
  • The Chinese Communist Party used Taiwan issue as the main justification for taking part in the Korean war

Minnie Chan
Updated: 2:27pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Wang Yushu was 18 when he was ordered to northeast China as part of efforts to aid Kim Il-sung’s troops. Photo: Handout Wang Yushu was 18 when he was ordered to northeast China as part of efforts to aid Kim Il-sung’s troops. Photo: Handout
Wang Yushu was 18 when he was ordered to northeast China as part of efforts to aid Kim Il-sung’s troops. Photo: Handout
