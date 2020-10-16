China showed off some of its Dongfeng-41 intercontinental nuclear missiles at its National Day Parade in Beijing last year. Photo: Xinhua China showed off some of its Dongfeng-41 intercontinental nuclear missiles at its National Day Parade in Beijing last year. Photo: Xinhua
American hostility means China can’t come clean on its nuclear arsenal, Beijing official says

  • To ensure the effectiveness of its nuclear strategy, ‘China maintains a certain degree of ambiguity’ regarding numbers of warheads, head of the foreign ministry arms control department says
  • Beijing will only join Washington and Moscow in arms limitation talks if ‘US commits to reducing its nuclear arsenal to a level’ similar to China’s, he says

Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Oct, 2020

