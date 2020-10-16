US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper says the United States must increase military spending to meet challenges from China. Photo: USA TODAY
‘Challenges for China’ in call for bigger US defence budget
- American defence chief’s request for Indo-Pacific focus shows that Washington sees Beijing as the enemy, analyst says
- China must ‘forge stronger ties with its neighbours’ and be prepared for conflict
Topic | China’s military
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper says the United States must increase military spending to meet challenges from China. Photo: USA TODAY