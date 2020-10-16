Greater acceptance of Chinese-made vaccines internationally would benefit its pharmaceutical industry. Photo: DPA
How joining vaccine initiative Covax could be shot in the arm for China
- Adding its weight to the WHO-led alliance is also a way of safeguarding China’s own access to vaccines
- Engaging with global bodies and standards could aid acceptance of vaccines produced in China after past scandals
Topic | Coronavirus China
Greater acceptance of Chinese-made vaccines internationally would benefit its pharmaceutical industry. Photo: DPA