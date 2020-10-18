A dispute with the Philippines over fishing rights is just one of several battles Beijing is fighting in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Beijing will need more than charm to win over Asean, observers say
- Chinese leaders have visited nine Asean countries in recent weeks but free-trade deals and financial aid are unlikely to assuage the bloc’s deep-rooted concerns, analysts say
- Strained ties with Vietnam, the current chair of Asean, will make China’s efforts to curry favour in the region even harder, academic says
Topic | Asean
A dispute with the Philippines over fishing rights is just one of several battles Beijing is fighting in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters