South China Sea: Beijing will need more than charm to win over Asean, observers say

  • Chinese leaders have visited nine Asean countries in recent weeks but free-trade deals and financial aid are unlikely to assuage the bloc’s deep-rooted concerns, analysts say
  • Strained ties with Vietnam, the current chair of Asean, will make China’s efforts to curry favour in the region even harder, academic says

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Oct, 2020

