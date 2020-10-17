Xi said China put an emphasis on peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. Photo: AFP Xi said China put an emphasis on peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells Japan’s Prime Minister he shares concerns over North Korean kidnappings

  • Chinese leader told his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga that he hopes the issue can be resolved, diplomatic sources say
  • Tokyo has been seeking the return of 12 citizens abducted in the Seventies and Eighties

Topic |   North Korea
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:42pm, 17 Oct, 2020

