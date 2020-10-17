Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (pictured in Beijing) recently returned from a five-nation tour of Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
US-led Quad a ‘huge security risk’ to Asia, Chinese foreign minister tells Asean
- Strategic bloc set to become an ‘Indo-Pacific Nato’, Wang Yi says on regional charm offensive
- Quad’s aim is to ‘stir up confrontation among different groups … to maintain the dominance and hegemonic system of the US’, he says
Topic | China-Asean relations
