An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee
Taiwan denounces mainland China for ‘brutal and irrational actions’ after spat in Fiji ends with worker in hospital
- Taipei says altercation was sparked by Chinese embassy staff gatecrashing Suva reception and trying to photograph guests
- Beijing and Taipei both claim their representatives were victims at October 8 event
Topic | Taiwan
An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee