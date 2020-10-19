An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee
Taiwan denounces mainland China for ‘brutal and irrational actions’ after spat in Fiji ends with worker in hospital

  • Taipei says altercation was sparked by Chinese embassy staff gatecrashing Suva reception and trying to photograph guests
  • Beijing and Taipei both claim their representatives were victims at October 8 event

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 2:02pm, 19 Oct, 2020

An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee An event hosted on October 8 by the Taipei Trade Office to celebrate Taiwan’s national holiday was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva, Fiji. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee
