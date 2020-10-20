Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (left) agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the countries to work together on issues including the South China Sea. Photo: Kyodo
South China Sea: Japan boosts security ties with Vietnam as it ramps up pressure on Beijing
- Countries agree to cooperate on regional issues, including the disputed waterway
- Tokyo and Canberra also agree to strengthen efforts in the Indo-Pacific
Topic | South China Sea
