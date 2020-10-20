German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a conference on Monday in Berlin. Photo: AP
Angela Merkel says German companies should diversify to Asian markets beyond China
- Singapore and South Korea offer promising opportunities since they regained their economic strength soon after weathering the pandemic, German minister says
- ‘We naturally want to diversify our supply chains,’ economics minister Peter Altmaier tells German business conference
Topic | Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a conference on Monday in Berlin. Photo: AP