Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP
Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmaker Adam Schiff urges hiring of Mandarin speakers to keep up with China challenge

  • A concern that the US intelligence community has been focused on counterterrorism at the expense of understanding how the Chinese government works
  • ‘You need people who both understand challenging functional and technical questions and can simultaneously relate these to China’s unique political context’

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:55am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP
Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE