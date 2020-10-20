Indian soldiers in the Ladakh region where China and India are engaged in a border dispute. Photo: Reuters
India-China border dispute: Stray PLA soldier should be returned in ‘timely manner’
- Corporal was helping a herdsman find a yak when he strayed into Indian-controlled area in Himalayan border region
- Indian army says it provided medical help and will return the man once formalities completed
Topic | China-India border dispute
