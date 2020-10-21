US, Japanese and Indian warships pictured during the 2017 Malabar exercise. Photo: AFP US, Japanese and Indian warships pictured during the 2017 Malabar exercise. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

China’s nightmare scenario of an ‘eastern Nato’ starts to take shape. Donald Trump isn’t the only reason

  • News Australia will join India, US and Japan in Malabar naval exercises will only heighten Beijing’s fears of an Indo-Pacific Quad
  • Countries that were once wary of antagonising China are being brought together by their shared concerns about its behaviour

Updated: 9:30am, 21 Oct, 2020

