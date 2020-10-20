Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an exhibition in Beijing commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean war. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits an exhibition in Beijing commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean war. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping invokes China’s ‘Korean war spirit’ as 70th anniversary approaches

  • Analysts say speech sends clear signal to US not to misjudge Chinese determination to defend national interest
  • Party leadership in attendance for address at Beijing military museum exhibition on the conflict

Updated: 6:12pm, 20 Oct, 2020

