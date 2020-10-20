This event hosted by the Taipei Trade Office in the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on October 8 was the scene of an altercation that has spilled over into a diplomatic incident between Taiwan and mainland China. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee This event hosted by the Taipei Trade Office in the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on October 8 was the scene of an altercation that has spilled over into a diplomatic incident between Taiwan and mainland China. Photo: Grubsheet Feejee
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan looks to legal action against mainland China ‘to get justice’ for worker hurt in Fiji row

  • Joseph Wu says Taiwan has given accounts of the altercation in a Suva hotel to both Fiji’s police and the Pacific nation’s foreign ministry
  • Mainland Chinese envoys have previously tried to enter other official Taiwanese events abroad, diplomatic source says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Oct, 2020

