China’s new mechanism for pharmaceutical patent disputes has been hailed as its answer to the US pharmaceutical patent system. Photo: Reuters
IP theft? China’s tougher patent law brings payouts, pharma dispute fix
- Revised law introduces compensation for losses caused by patent infringement, and early resolution mechanism for pharmaceutical cases
- US government has called for China to address the issue, a long-standing grievance for companies
Topic | Intellectual property in China
China’s new mechanism for pharmaceutical patent disputes has been hailed as its answer to the US pharmaceutical patent system. Photo: Reuters