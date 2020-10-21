China’s President Xi Jinping with Senegal’s President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE via STR
Low-interest rate loans from China are attractive to African countries, says Senegalese president
- Beijing has often been the only source of long-term financing for big infrastructure projects, says Senegalese president
- ‘Long-term loans over 25, 30 or even more years with interest rates that are not over 2 per cent, yeah, we will accept that,’ says Sall
Topic | China-Africa relations
