Is China trying to displace US as top global power? Two analysts differ
- One cites Xi Jinping’s global ambitions and belt and road projects. The counterpoint: the goal of being world’s only superpower is a misreading of intentions
- Webinar panellists are in unison in condemning the trade war Trump started with China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa