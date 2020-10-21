Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
China /  Diplomacy

Is China trying to displace US as top global power? Two analysts differ

  • One cites Xi Jinping’s global ambitions and belt and road projects. The counterpoint: the goal of being world’s only superpower is a misreading of intentions
  • Webinar panellists are in unison in condemning the trade war Trump started with China

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:40am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Chinese President Xi Jinping has “breathtaking” ambition for his country, an American analyst says. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE