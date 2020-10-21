China's Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu delivers remarks during an online press conference on Thursday October 15. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Ottawa / YouTube China's Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu delivers remarks during an online press conference on Thursday October 15. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Ottawa / YouTube
China's Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu delivers remarks during an online press conference on Thursday October 15. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Ottawa / YouTube
China unleashed some ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy on Canada. It may have backfired

  • Ambassador Cong Peiwu’s remarks on the safety of 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong may have stiffened the Trudeau government’s stance, and emboldened China hawks
  • The contentious comments ‘make it far less likely that Canada will do China’s bidding’ said a former ambassador to Beijing

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:26am, 21 Oct, 2020

