China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock
US bans China sweetener products, claiming breach of forced labour law
- Customs order to seize imports of stevia made by Inner Mongolian company based on ‘conclusive evidence’
- Finding is a warning to US importers to clean up supply chains or face seizures and forfeiture, agency says
Topic | Human rights
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock