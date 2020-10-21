China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US bans China sweetener products, claiming breach of forced labour law

  • Customs order to seize imports of stevia made by Inner Mongolian company based on ‘conclusive evidence’
  • Finding is a warning to US importers to clean up supply chains or face seizures and forfeiture, agency says

Topic |   Human rights
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 10:51am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of products made from stevia, a natural sugar substitute. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE