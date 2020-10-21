An Indian soldier on guard in the disputed Himalayan border region between China and India. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier on guard in the disputed Himalayan border region between China and India. Photo: AFP
India returns ‘stray’ soldier to China troops in disputed border region

  • PLA confirms corporal who ended up on Indian side of Himalayan line of control has been handed back
  • Soldier was on the trail of a lost yak in latest case of animals and people drifting across contested border region

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 11:51am, 21 Oct, 2020

