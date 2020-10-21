The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters
Tax records reveal Trump’s bank account, business dealings in China: report
- New York Times analysis shows the US president tried for a decade to get Chinese projects off the ground
- Account with unnamed bank controlled by Trump company and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015
Topic | Donald Trump
The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters