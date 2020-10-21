The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters
The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Tax records reveal Trump’s bank account, business dealings in China: report

  • New York Times analysis shows the US president tried for a decade to get Chinese projects off the ground
  • Account with unnamed bank controlled by Trump company and paid local taxes between 2013 and 2015

Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:58pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters
The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump actively pursed business interests in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE