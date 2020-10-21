Canadian Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, has been detained in China for almost two years. Photo: AP
China urged to release Canadian Michael Kovrig at UN Security Council meeting
- President of International Crisis Group Robert Malley appeals to Beijing to let Kovrig ‘be reunited with his loved ones and continue his work towards a more peaceful world’
- German ambassador Christoph Heusgen echoes appeal made at high-level UN Security Council meeting attended by China’s foreign minister
Topic | Canada
Canadian Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, has been detained in China for almost two years. Photo: AP