Donald Trump and Joe Biden seen during their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: Xinhua Donald Trump and Joe Biden seen during their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

US election: Americans in Hong Kong cast their ballots early amid pandemic

  • Events targeting the estimated 85,000 Americans in the city held online, while mail disruptions are a concern
  • Democrats Abroad chair says he has come across many people who are voting for the first time

Topic |   Donald Trump
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
