Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing supports the creation of a platform for dialogue in the Persian Gulf. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN Security Council meeting: China promotes platform for talks in Gulf to ease concerns over Iran
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing supports dialogue between Gulf states and signatories of JPOCA
- He also takes a veiled swipe at US sanctions on Iran, but American representative says country will maintain ‘maximum pressure” on Tehran
Topic | United Nations
