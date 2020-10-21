China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP
China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Climate change: China’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2060 will cost US$15 trillion, report says

  • Boston Consulting Group’s ‘Climate Plan for China’ says Beijing will have to go above and beyond demands of the Paris Agreement to hit its target
  • Making Xi Jinping’s pledge a reality will require new technologies and cost about 2 per cent of the nation’s cumulative GDP for 2020-50, it says

Topic |   Climate change
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 7:31pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP
China will have to embrace major technological changes and spend up to US$15 trillion to achieve carbon neutrality, a new report says. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE