US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says a system is in place “to ensure our partners get the equipment and systems they need, when they need them”. Photo: AP US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says a system is in place “to ensure our partners get the equipment and systems they need, when they need them”. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US will expand arms sales to ‘like-minded nations’ to counter China, Russia, defence chief says

  • United States also needs to help build capabilities of friendly militaries and boost ties with them, Mark Esper says
  • He calls for defence industry to compete with Beijing and Moscow by taking a new approach to exports

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:15pm, 21 Oct, 2020

