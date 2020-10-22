Pope Francis has been under pressure to withdraw from the agreement. Photo: AFP
Beijing and the Vatican renew controversial bishops deal
- Pact was hailed as a breakthrough in relations when it was signed two years ago, but critics say it has done little to improve the situation
- Underground priest says life has not been easier since the agreement was reached, and it’s worse for the government-sanctioned churches
Topic | China-Vatican relations
