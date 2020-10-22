China’s foreign ministry says hundreds of foreign exchange students faced harassment as they were leaving the US. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: 300 foreign exchange students ‘interrogated’ as they left America, Beijing says
- Airport officials ‘arbitrarily examined and even seized’ the students’ phones, laptops and other personal belongings, foreign ministry says
- ‘Chinese students, coming here to learn rather than to steal, are always welcome,’ Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says in article published on Tuesday
Topic | Donald Trump
China’s foreign ministry says hundreds of foreign exchange students faced harassment as they were leaving the US. Photo: AFP