China’s foreign ministry says hundreds of foreign exchange students faced harassment as they were leaving the US. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: 300 foreign exchange students ‘interrogated’ as they left America, Beijing says

  • Airport officials ‘arbitrarily examined and even seized’ the students’ phones, laptops and other personal belongings, foreign ministry says
  • ‘Chinese students, coming here to learn rather than to steal, are always welcome,’ Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says in article published on Tuesday

Topic |   Donald Trump
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Oct, 2020

