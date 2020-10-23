An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters
An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Scientists say some coronavirus vaccines under trial need screening for raising HIV risk

  • Researchers have raised concern about candidates made with a cold virus known as adenovirus 5
  • It was found to increase the risk of HIV infection among certain men in trials over a decade ago

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:44am, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters
An experimental vaccine developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics is one of two made with adenovirus 5 that are in advanced clinical trials. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE