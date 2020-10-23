Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

After election, US dialogue with China on Taiwan must resume, analysts say

  • A panel organised by the South China Morning Post said that better communications on Taiwan are needed to ‘manage mutual mistrust’ between the nations
  • But Donald Trump regards dialogue as a waste of assets, one expert said, while Joe Biden will want ‘to recalibrate, not reset, a relationship with China’

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 5:43am, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
Portraits of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Thursday, part of an exhibition examining post-Cold War international relations. Analysts said that after the US presidential election, the US-China dialogue on Taiwan must resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE