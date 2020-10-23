President Xi Jinping arrives for the event marking the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Korean war anniversary speech
- Chinese president’s nationalistic address takes aim at the United States amid worsening relations between the two countries
- Those who stand against the international community will be ‘battered’ and China won’t allow its sovereignty and interests to be undermined, he says
Topic | Xi Jinping
President Xi Jinping arrives for the event marking the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean war. Photo: EPA-EFE