Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP
Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China right to be concerned about Quad alliance’s bright future, analysts say

  • After unpromising beginning, US, Japan, India and Australia grouping is finding renewed common ground against Beijing
  • Revival coincides with increasingly tense relations on a growing range of issues between the four countries and China

Topic |   Diplomacy
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 4:17pm, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP
Australia has accepted India’s invitation to join next month’s Malabar naval exercise, along with the US and Japan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE