China-US tension: Portugal feels Washington’s ire as Beijing comes wooing with an eye on strategic Azores

  • The Pentagon cut spending in Portugal as China stepped up with keen interest and investment
  • Former ambassador points to China-Portugal relationship going back hundreds of years but US says modern China seeks ‘malign influence’

Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Nov, 2020

A US Air Force plane lands at the Lajes US airbase on the Azores island of Terceira. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
