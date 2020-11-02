A US Air Force plane lands at the Lajes US airbase on the Azores island of Terceira. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
China-US tension: Portugal feels Washington’s ire as Beijing comes wooing with an eye on strategic Azores
- The Pentagon cut spending in Portugal as China stepped up with keen interest and investment
- Former ambassador points to China-Portugal relationship going back hundreds of years but US says modern China seeks ‘malign influence’
