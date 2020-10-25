Donald Trump says if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election, “China wins”. Photo: AFP
US election: what would the Trump and Biden foreign policy teams look like and how is China affected?
- The poll on November 3 comes amid consensus that the US needs a tougher stance on China but the candidates diverge on trade, allies, immigration and decoupling
- In discussion of China’s human rights failings, Biden has described Xi Jinping as a ‘thug’; Trump says if Biden wins, China wins
